Ahead of Navi Mumbai civic polls, police uncover two cases of illegal arms trade

The Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch display the arms recovered after the arrests on Sunday and Monday. The weapons were allegedly brought to the city to be supplied to criminals in the run-up to the civic elections. (Source: Express Photo)

On the eve of the civic elections in Navi Mumbai, the police arrested three men and seized firearms in two separate cases in the past three days.

The Anti Extortion Cell of the crime branch on Sunday arrested Dineshsingh Parihar (46) who allegedly planned to sell firearms to a Vinayak Anthony (55) in Navi Mumbai. Three country-made revolvers and two live rounds were seized from their custody, the police said.

“The duo had planned to meet at midnight on Sunday at a playground in Rabale. Parihar had purchased the firearms in the Madhyra Pradesh and Anthony had contacted him to purchase them. We are probing what Anthony wanted to purchase firearms for,” said Suresh Mengde, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime.

He added that Parihar had been arrested by the Rabale police station earlier this year for possession of firearms. Both have been remanded to police custody until April 27.

In the second case, the crime branch arrested Shahrukh Shaikh (22), from Pendhar village in Panvel with possession of three country-made revolvers and three live rounds, the police said.

Shaikh, the police said, has a lengthy criminal record, with several cases registered against him.

“Shaikh brought the firearms in his native village in Aurangabad and brought them to Navi Mumbai. We had been tracking him for some time, but are yet to establish whether he was going to sell the weapons to anyone,” Mengde said.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App