Ahead of Mira Bhayandar civic elections, Shiv Sena woos Gujaratis

For Mira Bhayandar civic polls, the Shiv Sena is going all out to woo the Gujarati community. Some senior leaders of the party have started giving speeches in Gujarati to connect with the community during the poll campaign. Purvesh Sarnaik, the Sena corporator in Thane and secretary of the Yuva Sena, addressed a public meeting in Gujarati in Shanti Nagar area last week. “Shiv Sena is not only the party of Marathi people though our core issues are Marathi and Hindutva. Also, it is a misunderstanding that we give tickets only to Marathi people. We have given tickets to all party activists — Gujaratis, Muslims and others,” Purvesh reportedly told the gathering.

He further said that the Sena was focusing on development issues. “Sena has raised several issues of the area in the past few years and have taken them to logical ends. Besides, we have given credit to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for certain decisions. Our focus is on development and not politics,” he added.

Asked about his speech in Gujarati, he said: “I’m trying to increase the party base wherever possible. Though I’m not fluent in Gujarati, I attempted to connect with the community.” His mother, Parisha, is a Gujarati and is serving the third term as a corporator in Thane civic body. Purvesh is likely to address a few more meetings in Gujarati in the coming days.

The Shiv Sena is contesting all 95 seats in Mira Bhayandar civic polls. Of the 95, it has given tickets to 38 non-Marathi candidates, which includes 10 from the Gujarati and Marwari communities, 12 north Indians, seven each from Christian and Muslim communities and two south Indians. Polls for the 95-member Mira Bhayandar civic body will be held on August 20.

Sena leaders said a road show of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray is being planned on August 13. Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will address a public meeting at Navghar Maidan on August 17, said a leader.

