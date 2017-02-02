Ahead of Maharashtra civic polls: Poll panel ups spending limit for candidates

The revised proposal will be forwarded to the Ministry of Environment and Forests for its clearance. Express The revised proposal will be forwarded to the Ministry of Environment and Forests for its clearance. Express

The State Election Commission (SEC) Wednesday revised candidates’ election expenditure limit for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and corporations of A class cities to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh.

Candidates’ expenditure limit for municipal corporation polls with 151 seats or more has now been fixed at Rs 10 lakh. These include the Pune civic body, besides the BMC. Meanwhile, civic bodies with 116 to 150 seats, such as Thane, Nagpur and Nashik, will have an expenditure limit of Rs 8 lakh. Those municipal corporations with 86 to 115 seats will have an expenditure cap of Rs 7 lakh and those having 85 or less seats will have an expenditure cap of Rs 5 lakh.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The SEC has also revised the expenses limit for zilla parishad (ZP) polls to Rs 6 lakh for ZPs with 71 to 75 wards, Rs 5 lakh for ZPs with 61-70 wards and Rs 4 lakh for ZPs with 50-60 wards.

The poll watchdog had been considering revising the election expenses of candidates for the past two weeks. Officials of the SEC said that the decision to revise the expense limit was taken keeping in mind crucial factors such as geographical aspects as well as population of the cities and districts.

The expenditure limit was last revised in 2012, when it was increased almost four-fold. For instance, Mumbai’s limit had been revised from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, while it was raised from Rs 1 lakh to 4 lakh for Thane and Pune municipal corporations, etc.

“Most political parties had sought a hike in expenditure limit from the poll watchdog two weeks ago. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had then submitted a written proposal in this regard,” said an official.

Political parties and their candidates are often accused of crossing the approved expenditure limit set by the election commission. The revised limits would address this issue, said SEC officials.

The official added, “Revising the expenditure limit will also mean that parties and their candidates will spend as per the caps set for them. It will ensure candidates follow the rules and will also prevent them from showing false expenses to avoid action.”