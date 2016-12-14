Ahead of civic polls in Mumbai: Shiv Sena ropes in mind trainer to tutor cadre

Motivational speaker Sandeep Chonkar has addressed over 10 meetings of Sena activists since last month. Express photo Motivational speaker Sandeep Chonkar has addressed over 10 meetings of Sena activists since last month. Express photo

IN A first, to encourage and boost the morale of its cadre ahead of civic polls, the Shiv Sena has roped in a ‘mind trainer’ and motivational speaker to give lectures to party workers including those aspiring to get party tickets for the polls early next year.

According to Sena functionaries, with speeches by party leaders becoming repetitive, the party decided to rope in Sandeep Chonkar, who has earlier given motivational talks to corporates and students.

Chonkar, author of a Marathi book titled ‘Vichar badla, Jag badlel’ (Change your thinking, the world will change), has addressed more than 10 such meetings of Sena activists since last month. Some of the areas where his motivational speeches were held include, Colaba, Mumbadevi, Byculla, Worli, Sewri and Bhandup.

From team work, attire and behaviour to lessons on how to maintain unity among party workers during the stressful time of the polls, the topics selected for a two-hour-long session are focused on the coming elections to BMC.

“If party activists reach people while chewing paan or smoking cigarettes, people will perceive the party or candidate wrongly and may not vote for the party. Besides dressing properly, the party workers were also asked not to use abusive language,” said a functionary who organised one of these events.

Another Sena functionary said Chonkar also convinced the cadres to focus on work in the wards. Chonkar told activists that an alliance with the BJP would come with advantages and disadvantages, and that party workers must focus on work on the ground. “The cadre was also guided about team work. If those interested did not get tickets for civic polls, they should not get upset but focus on ensuring the victory of the candidate chosen by party,” said the functionary.

“We have received an excellent response from the party workers about his sessions,” said Gajanan Chavan, a Sena functionary, who organised Chonkar’s session in the Sewri area last week. “I had attended Chonkar’s session in one of the party’s events. So, I thought of the organising it in my area,” said Gajanan.

Chonkar reportedly quotes from a range of historical and modern text as well as talks about the use of social media and using the latter with restraint.

While many sessions have been organised in the parts of South Mumbai, more such sessions will be organised in the eastern suburbs in coming days. “We had organised one session in one of our shakhas last month. But we plan to organise more such sessions in coming days,” said Datta Dalvi, former mayor and Sena Vibhag Pramukh from Bhandup.

