Ahead of BMC polls: Civic projects worth Rs 300-crore passed

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) passed 10 proposals for works to the tune of Rs 303 crore in a special meeting called Thursday.

The meeting of the standing committee was called after Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta invoked his discretionary powers for urgent matters under section 49 (c) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888.

Seven of the proposals that were passed unanimously were rejected by the committee on Tuesday, with members raising allegations of misappropriation of funds and irregularities.

While seven of the proposals put forth by the BMC administration were regarding pre-monsoon road repairs, two others were for the purchase of modular operation theatres for municipal hospitals and assigning suppliers for medical gas supplies including oxygen and nitrogen, among others. The final proposal was for the appointment of a contractor for the maintenance of 525 gardens and recreation grounds which include traffic islands and strip gardens as well.

Leader of Opposition and Congress corporator Pravin Chheda along with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) group leader Sandeep Deshpande questioned the hastily summoned meeting.

“If the work will only begin by April 1, then why is it such an urgent matter that the current standing committee has to approve these proposals? The new committee after the civic elections can approve the proposals,” said Chheda.

Highlighting the allegations of duplication of work, raised in the previous standing committee meeting too, BJP corporator Dilip Patel questioned the administration’s intentions behind appointing multiple contractors for roads which still fall under the defect liability period.

Mehta, in return, gave assurances that an enquiry has been ordered into the allegations. “I have instructed the chief engineer of the roads department to carry out an inquiry on the appointment of multiple contractors along with the DLP contractor and engineer and have asked for the report in the next three days,” he said.