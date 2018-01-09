Agriculture minister, MoS use more vehicles than allowed: RTI activist

Agriculture minister Pandurang Phundkar and Minister of State for Agriculture Sadabhau Khot allegedly use more than one vehicle each, despite a government resolution disallowing it, according to information received under the Right to Information Act (RTI), said activist Anil Galgali.

Galgali said information collected by him under the RTI Act revealed that Phundkar was given two vehicles, while Khot has been given a vehicle by the Maharashtra Agro Industries Development Corporation Ltd, apart from the one already allotted to him by the Agriculture Department. The corporation has also provided them with drivers. Phundkar and Khot are chairman and vice-chairman respectively of the corporation.

Records show that Bijay Kumar, principal secretary of the Agriculture Department, and the personal secretary to Phundkar have also been given vehicles with drivers. Opposition leader and former agriculture minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has been given a driver from the corporation for his own vehicle.

“Around Rs 25.25 lakh was spent on the maintenance of Phundkar’s vehicles, while Rs 26.50 lakh has been spent on Khot’s vehicle in the last seven months. These maintenance expenses include the amount spent on purchasing new vehicles,” said Galgali.

He also said that he has written to the Chief Minister, demanding an inquiry in using additional vehicles and recovering the amount spent on the maintenance of the vehicles. “How can they use more than one vehicle? The 2005 government resolution allows the use of only one vehicle for a minister. They are misusing their positions and wasting public money on it. Besides, the

move of giving vehicles to Principal Secretary of Agricul-ture and minister’s private secretary should be investigated,” added Galgali.

Khot said that the additional vehicle was used by staff for work. “We use one vehicle at a time. Sometimes, the additional vehicle is used by our staff for work purposes,” he said. Bijay Kumar said that he doesn’t have a regular vehicle from the corporation. “I have a government vehicle for regular use. Sometimes, we ask a for vehicle from the corporation if my vehicle is sent to the garage,” said Kumar. However, Phundkar was not available for comment.

