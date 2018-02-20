Aga Khan visits India, to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi

The Aga Khan, the 49th Imam or spiritual leader of the Shia Ismaili Community, is currently on a visit to India. (File Photo) The Aga Khan, the 49th Imam or spiritual leader of the Shia Ismaili Community, is currently on a visit to India. (File Photo)

The Aga Khan, the 49th Imam or spiritual leader of the Shia Ismaili Community, currently on a visit to India, is scheduled to call on the President, the Vice-President and the Prime Minister over the coming week. On February 21, he is also scheduled to inaugurate the Sunder Nursery in Delhi.

The Aga Khan is visiting India to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee of his Imamat. The Sunder Nursery is a 16th-century heritage garden complex adjacent to the Humayun’s Tomb, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Delhi. Originally known as Azim Bagh, it lies on the Mughal-era Grand Trunk Road and is currently spread across 100 acres. The complex is being restored as part of the Aga Khan Historic Cities Programme.

The overall objective of the project is to improve the quality of life of people in the area while creating an important green space. As part of his Diamond Jubilee, the Aga Khan has already conducted commemorative visits to countries like Canada, Uganda and the United Arab Emirates.

