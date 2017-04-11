After slab collapse in Bandra govt hostel, boarders to be moved out

A DAY after part of a slab fell off the ceiling in a Bandra hostel, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has made arrangements to shift the boarders immediately. The residents will now be moved to a transit accommodation nearby till the hostel is repaired, according to Chandrashekhar Oak, the director of DTE.

“I visited the hostel on Monday to inspect the condition in the presence of PWD officials and the director of the hostel. The residents will now be moved to Bandra Colony till the repair works are complete in the hostel,” he said.

On Sunday early morning, part of the ceiling in the state-run J J hostel in Kalanagar, Bandra, collapsed, injuring a second-year diploma student of the government polytechnic.

The student was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra. On Monday, students of the polytechnic, along with workers from the Yuva Sena, protested outside the DTE office demanding that the DTE relocate the boarders at the earliest and the hostel be repaired.

Accepting their demands, Oak said the residents will be moved to a transit accommodation where they can stay there for as long as the repairs are on.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now