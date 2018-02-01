After protests, state to include Mathadi leaders in study group

Mathadi workers observed a one-day strike on Tuesday. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar) Mathadi workers observed a one-day strike on Tuesday. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

A day after Mathadi workers across the state observed a one-day strike, the state labour department has decided to include Mathadi leaders in a study group formed to give recommendations on a proposed merger of the 36 district-level Mathadi welfare boards into one state level board. Mathadi workers are head-loaders employed across industries.

State Labour Minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar called a meeting of all Mathadi leaders on Wednesday to discuss issues raised by them. “We had discussions with Mathadi leaders on their objections and have decided to include their representatives in the study group. A proposal to include Mathadi leaders in the group will be put forth before the state advisory committee on February 6. Then, the study group will be asked to submit its report,” said the minister.

He said there is disparity in welfare schemes of the 36 district boards. “There are some boards providing good welfare schemes to Mathadi workers while there are some boards that are not providing the same schemes. Our intention is to ensure that welfare schemes are same for Mathadi workers across the state,” he added.

Officials from the labour department said that the 36 district Mathadi boards currently function independently. Though these would be merged into one state-level board, they would continue to function from their existing offices at the districts, according to the proposal, said an official.

The Mathadi workers’ union had termed the labour department’s move an attempt to weaken the Maharashtra Math-adi, Hamal and Other Manual Workers (Regulation of Employment and Welfare) Act. The labour department had formed a study group, formed on January 17, and headed by the labour commissioner, who has been asked to submit his report by January 31.

However, Mathadi workers’ unions claimed that the government has agreed to not merge the district boards and they will consult the Mathadi leaders for any amendments. Narendra Patil, legislator and general secretary of Maharashtra State Mathadi, Transport and General Workers’ Union, said, “After we questioned the motive behind the move, the government has agreed that it will not merge the district boards.”

“We asked the government to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Act next year rather than proposing amendments hurriedly. Now, we will hold a meeting of all Mathadi leaders tomorrow in Pune to chalk out further course of action,” said Baba Adhav, president of the Maharashtra State Hamal Mathadi Mahamandal.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App