After PIL at Bombay HC: Maharashtra seeks time to prepare emergency organ donation guidelines

The state government on Monday sought time to prepare guidelines in emergency cases involving organ donations in connection with a Public Interest Litigation filed by a petitioner who needed a transplant. The Bombay High Court has asked the government to inform about its progress.

The petitioner, Swapnil Raut, had approached the High Court regarding organ donation by one Mahesh Mehta. Mehta (71), who stayed in an old age home, was brought to Hiranandani Hospital by his family after suffering a brain stroke. Doctors declared him brain-dead following which the family was counselled to give consent for donating Mehta’s kidneys, cornea and liver. The hospital lost its licence to conduct organ transplants after an alleged kidney racket in July 2016. It approached the government seeking permission to retrieve the organs.

The court, in its last hearing, had directed the state to file an affidavit on whether there is a mechanism to deal with emergency organ transplant cases and if it does not exist, to suggest in what manner the state proposed to set up such a mechanism.

