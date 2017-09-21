After nearly 24 hours, SpiceJet aircraft that overshot runway towed away

The aircraft was carrying 183 passengers The aircraft was carrying 183 passengers

Almost 24 hours after a SpiceJet aircraft over shot the main runway and skid off onto unpaved surface Tuesday night, officials at Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) managed to tow it away by 9.38 pm Wednesday.

A team of 89 workers skilled in emergency operations worked amid continuous rain to lift the wheels of the aircraft, stuck in the mud off the runway. The Spice Jet aircraft, SG 703 Varanasi-Mumbai, was carrying 183 passengers, who were deplaned safely. Officials at the airport said that non-stop rain and the pressure to manage operations had delayed the removal of the airplane from the runway.

“As many as 89 people worked together to remove the aircraft, weighing 200 tonnes. However, continuous rain made the task difficult,” an ATC official said. On Wednesday, before the craft was removed, it had been decided that the main runway would not be operational until 6 am on Thursday. It was not known till late if the main runway had become operational.

This is one of the biggest disruptions on the main runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Arport (CSIA) since September 2005, when a Turkish Airlines’ plane skidded off it due to excessive rainfall. The Airbus A340 aircraft had been removed after three days. Experts have questioned the delay in adopting safety practices in light of the time being taken to tow away the SpiceJet aircraft. “Lapse by the authorities in identifying the failure and learning no lessons from 2005 is being witnessed. Requiring 24 hours for the task is too much for an airport of this magnitude. It raises questions on the training of pilots and the Required Navigation Performance (RNP) of the airport, which ensures that aircraft stay within a specific containment area,” Captain Mohan Ranganathan, air safety consultant, said.

“Percolation of water at specific patches on the runway after heavy rain reflects neglect in the preventive measures taken. A major mishap was averted and corrective action needs to be taken,” another safety expert added.

Officials from the MIAL said that personnel from Air India, Jet Airways, MIAL, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and others worked together to get the aircraft out of the mud. “The process of removing the aircraft was affected due to continuous rain resulting in soft soil in the area,” am MIAL official said.

An inquiry has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to look into the incident. “Our officer has started preliminary investigation. No reason can be gauged before the inquiry is over,” B S Rai, deputy director of AAIB, said.

Mumbai airport uses a primary/main runway and a secondary runway for flight operations. While operations at the main runway can go up to 45-48 flights in an hour, the secondary runway can handle 38 flights at a given time.“Though 35 flights operate per hour out of secondary runway, we operated a maximum of 38 flights from here on Wednesday. Traffic was not significantly affected as many airlines either canceled flights or combined their flights in larger sized aircraft to continue operations,” a senior ATC official said.

The secondary runway is not preferred because of its shorter length, obstacles in flight path and varying wind patterns. “We have taken care to re-carpet the runway and ensure the runway end surface area (additional safeguard to hold the aircraft if it slips from the runway) is extended up to the desirable limit. If not for that, the aircraft would have crashed into the slums. Water did not collect on any of the runways,” an MIAL official.

Officials said lower visibility on the runways, bad tail winds and unabated rain further deteriorated the flying situation on Tuesday and Wednesday, as compared to the situation on August 29, when 10 flights had been canceled. “The disabled aircraft recovery kit from Air India was at the site to remove the Spice Jet aircraft stuck on the runway. The AI team despite its own constraints is also assisting the SpiceJet and MIAL team in the operations for removal of the aircraft,” an AI spokesperson said.

