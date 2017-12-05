After NCRB report, cyber crime cells set up at police stations across Mumbai

“With the work being divided across police stations, the workload will be reduced and officers can dispose of cases sooner and carry out quality investigations,” a senior police officer said. (Representational) “With the work being divided across police stations, the workload will be reduced and officers can dispose of cases sooner and carry out quality investigations,” a senior police officer said. (Representational)

IN WHAT may put an end to cyber crime victims having to run from one police station to another to get an FIR registered, the Mumbai Police have set up “cyber crime investigation and prevention cells” at police stations across the city. This will enable people to approach local police stations to register FIRs in cyber crime cases, and also help police to complete investigations in such cases on time because of the divided workload.

The Indian Express had reported Monday the city topped the list of 19 metropolitan cities when it came to pending cyber crime cases, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). A senior officer said with the rising cyber crime cases in the city, and only one police station to cater to such cases — BKC cyber police station — there was a need to divide the work. The cyber crime cells would enable victims to approach their local police stations to get an FIR registered and reduce the workload on BKC cyber police station which will handle complicated cases. “With the work being divided across police stations, the workload will be reduced and officers can dispose of cases sooner and carry out quality investigations,” a senior police officer said.

Explaining how the cells will work, the officer said an inspector-level officer, along with two assistant police inspectors or police sub-inspectors, and three to four constables from each police station would be part of the newly formed cell functioning from the police station premises. “There is a five-day training programme for officers in cyber crime laws so that they develop an expertise in such cases,” the officer said. The officers will investigate the case, make arrests and file chargesheets.

The officer explained that the BKC cyber police station will henceforth investigate cases that are more complicated and require a high level of technical competence. Sources said the BKC cyber police station is currently focusing on reducing the backlog of cases. As per the NCRB data for 2016, total cases pending investigation stands at 1,908, the highest in the country for a metropolitan city. Bengaluru that traditionally registered the highest number of cyber crime cases, was overtaken by Mumbai in 2016, with a total of 980 cases.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App