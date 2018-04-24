After Nair hospital accident: MRI machine repair may cost Rs 3 crore, says Civic body proposal

Following the accident, technicians from Philips inspected the machine — Achieva 1.5T Nova dual gradient scanner. (Representational Image) Following the accident, technicians from Philips inspected the machine — Achieva 1.5T Nova dual gradient scanner. (Representational Image)

Months after a fatal accident involving the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine of BYL Nair Municipal General Hospital rendered it defunct, the hospital has proposed to repair the machine, upgrade it or buy a new one. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has submitted a proposal to the municipal commissioner to repair the machine at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

The proposal has been forwarded to civic chief Ajoy Mehta. Officials from Nair hospital said that with the only MRI machine lying defunct, patients who need urgent scans are either being referred to other civic hospitals or private diagnostic laboratories. On an average, every day 20 to 22 patients at the hospital require MRI scans, according to the radiology department. In January, a 31-year-old garment salesman died after being pulled into the MRI machine, along with an oxygen cylinder he was carrying. Rajesh Maru, a Lalbaug resident, died immediately due to excessive air inhalation after the oxygen cylinder’s nozzle broke open when it hit the machine.

Following the accident, technicians from Philips inspected the machine — Achieva 1.5T Nova dual gradient scanner. It is a nine-year-old machine that the hospital authorities claimed had been functioning normally before the accident took place. The machines usually function properly for eight to nine years. But with repairs, they can work for a few more years after that.

The initial cost of repair was estimated at Rs 80 lakh. “After detailed inspections, the company technicians submitted a final estimate, which we forwarded to the BMC. We have given the BMC several options. The old machine can be repaired and upgraded or a new one can be purchased,” said Nair hospital Dean Dr R N Bharmal. A new MRI machine of 3 Tesla power may cost Rs 10-20 crore.

“We have approved a proposal for the repair of the machine. It only needs a nod from the municipal commissioner,” said BMC’s Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Public Health Department) Sunil Dhamne.

An inquiry team has been formed to submit a detailed report on the accident that led to Maru’s death. A preliminary report has found a ward boy and a Class IV employee negligent in their duties, which led to the accident. The report also said that standard procedures were not followed while conducting the MRI test.

“The doctors have not been found negligent. They have been cleared in civil inquiry. A criminal inquiry is pending,” Dhamne added.

