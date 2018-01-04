After Kamala Mills tragedy, another fire in Marol kills four of family

The fire was limited to a flat and was brought under control. (Express photo Tabassum Barnagarwala) The fire was limited to a flat and was brought under control. (Express photo Tabassum Barnagarwala)

At least four members of a family were killed after a major fire broke out in a building in Marol, Mumbai on Wednesday night. The incident comes close on the heels of a major fire tragedy at Kamala Mills in which 14 people were killed on December 28.

The level-two fire broke out at the Maimoon Manzil building in Marol last night. The fire was limited to a single flat on the third floor and was brought under control. The call to the fire department came at 4.55 am. “By the time the fire brigade reached, the fire had engulfed the entire side,” an official of Mumbai fire brigade said.

The deceased have been identified as Tasneem Abbasi Kapasi (42), Moiz Abbasi Kapasi (10), Dawood Ali Kapasi (18) and Sakina Abbasi Kapasi (14). A doctor from Cooper Hospital said the four deceased were declared dead on arrival. Their ‘punchnama’ process is underway following which the post-mortem examination will be conducted.

The fire is suspected to have started from the air conditioning system around 1.30 am. The ground plus four-storey building has residents from the Dawoodi Bohra community. Abbasi Kapasi was woken up by his younger son, Moiz, when the fire started. “He immediately came out and knocked on our door for help,” said neighbour Hatim Chitalwala, who also lived on the third floor.

On December 28, a major fire broke out at the Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel in which 14 people were killed. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the incident. The two managers of the One Above lounge, where the fire reportedly started, were subsequently arrested by the Mumbai Police in the case and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

