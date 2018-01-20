After Kamala Mills report, BJP city unit secretary asks CM for probe into violations on redeveloped mills

“The usage of land and structures should be as per the sanctioned plan and the policy also needs to be looked into,” Gupta said in an email to Fadnavis. (Express photo/Pradip Das) “The usage of land and structures should be as per the sanctioned plan and the policy also needs to be looked into,” Gupta said in an email to Fadnavis. (Express photo/Pradip Das)

A day after Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta submitted a report on the December 29 Kamala Mills fire that killed 14 people, a BJP activist has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asking him to direct the civic body to survey all mill lands in the city that have been redeveloped into commercial hubs and crackdown on violators.

On Thursday, Mehta submitted his report to Fadnavis in which he sought three months’ time to check for Floor Space Index (FSI) violations in the Kamala Mills Compound. He also sought assistance of the IT department for an inquiry into such violations, said an official.

Vivekanand Gupta, secretary of the BJP’s Mumbai unit, has written to Fadnavis demanding the inquiry includes similar violations in all other redeveloped mills in central Mumbai. “Not only must Kamala Mills be checked for FSI and IT policy violations but also all other redeveloped mills in Mumbai. Most of them have violated open space norms, recreation ground space is used for car parking, for example. The usage of land and structures should be as per the sanctioned plan and the policy also needs to be looked into,” Gupta said in an email to Fadnavis.

Corrective measures must be taken in relation to all mill lands after such inspection, including legal action against all those who flouted rules and have carried out illegal constructions, he added.

Gupta also said that there is gross misuse of what use is stipulated in the Development Control Regulations (DCR) and IT policy, including change in activity and construction beyond approval. “In the name of IT, there have been various violations and the IT policy needs to be re-examined. This was evident from the fire in Kamala Mills. Even at present there are buildings constructed under IT policy but there are various violations and MCGM turns a blind eye to these. The BMC needs to be made more accountable,” he added.

