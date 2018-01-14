After Kamala Mills fire: Civic body seals two eateries, demolishes illegal structures in 120 establishments

On Friday, ward-level teams inspected 397 restaurants, sealed nine of them and 52 restaurants were demolished. (Express Photo: Pradip Das) On Friday, ward-level teams inspected 397 restaurants, sealed nine of them and 52 restaurants were demolished. (Express Photo: Pradip Das)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday continued with its crackdown on illegal structures and restaurants violating licence and permission-related norms. On Saturday, the civic body inspected 414 restaurants/eateries of which two were sealed and illegal alterations in 120 establishments were demolished.

On Friday, ward-level teams inspected 397 restaurants, sealed nine of them and 52 restaurants were demolished. The drive comes after the Kamala Mills fire.

The civic body has undertaken the drive against establishments that do not have necessary permissions or have been flouting licence conditions or fire safety norms. The next day after the Kamala Mills fire on December 29, around 300 such establishments faced demolition.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the BMC inspected 795 restaurants, of which 12 were sealed.

Demolition action was taken against 135, while notices were served to 438. So far, 2,982 establishments have been inspected across the city, of which 1,033 have been partially demolished and 91 have been completely sealed. A total of 1,533 illegally stored LPG cylinders have been seized till date.

“The two eateries/restaurants sealed on Saturday are Rincy Vilas Farsan Mart at Dharavi and Kazuza restaurant and hookah lounge in Khar. The action will continue,” said a senior BMC official.

The drive started on December 30 and 37 station officers from each fire station in the city have been inspecting premises of establishments every day and submitting reports.

Apart from the fire brigade’s action, the BMC’s ward staff members and agencies have been taking action too. A total of 52 teams with over 1,000 officials and workers have been working at the ward level with officials from fire brigade, Medical Officer of Health (MoH), building and factory and building proposal departments officials.

