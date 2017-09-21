After Iqbal Kaskar’s arrest, jeweller files complaint

Police officer Pradeep Sharma, who arrested Iqbal Kaskar, at the Thane MunIcipal Commissioner’s office on wednesday. Deepak Joshi Police officer Pradeep Sharma, who arrested Iqbal Kaskar, at the Thane MunIcipal Commissioner’s office on wednesday. Deepak Joshi

Following the arrest of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s younger brother Iqbal Kaskar along with two others for alleged extortion of a Thane-based builder, a jeweller on Wednesday came forward to give a complaint against Kaskar.

On his complaint, the Thane police registered an FIR on charges of extortion against Kaskar and his two aides Israr Ali Sayyed and Mumtaz Shaikh. Thane police commissioner Param Bir Singh said that after arresting Kaskar, “the flow of information has begun regarding the illicit activities of the fugitive gangster’s younger brother, and a few more victims may come forward to give complaints against him.”

A senior officer linked to the case said, “A jeweller approached us on Tuesday evening with a complaint that Kaskar and the two accused had forcibly taken jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh from his shop. We passed on the complaint to Thane Nagar police station where an FIR is being registered against the trio on charges of extortion. This is the second FIR following the one registered on a complaint given by the builder that four flats and Rs 30 lakh were taken from him.”

Giving further details, an officer from the Thane Anti Extortion Cell said that in 2015-16, the jeweller wanted to sell a plot of land in Thane. He was approached by Mumtaz, arrested along with Kaskar on Monday, who told him a party was interested in the plot. “The jeweller agreed to sell the property. However, later he found out that the interested buyer was Kaskar. He backed out from the deal,” the officer said.

The accused allegedly put pressure on him to go ahead with the deal. When that did not work, Kaskar sent people to his Thane-based jewellery shop from where jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh was forcibly taken, the complainant alleged. “Initially, he was scared and did not complain. However, now that Kaskar is behind bars, he got the courage to register a complaint,” an officer said.

The Thane police commissioner said, “We are aware of about 10-20 people who were victims of extortion. We are hoping that these people will come forward and register complaints. For every complaint, a separate FIR will be registered.”

The Thane police have also written to the Mumbai Police to get the past records of the cases registered against the accused. “We are checking if the accused meet the criteria for cases in which Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) can be applied. If the case fits the bill, we will press for MCOCA to be applied,” Singh said. The police said that so far, the names of two-three corporators have cropped up in the investigation, and the police are checking their exact roles and trying to find evidence against them.

The police have found that Kaskar did not make any calls on the mobile number of the victims. “He would send Mumtaz and Sayyad to the victim and they would make the victim talk to Kaskar on their phones. He did not want to leave behind any evidence in the form of Call Data Records (CDR),” a senior officer said. Apart from the local police, two officials of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) also questioned Kaskar about “political connections”, sources said.

An officer said that apart from politicians, the name of a renowned Thane-based builder has also cropped up who allegedly used the services of Kaskar to carry out his work.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App