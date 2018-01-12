After Former CIC asks to ‘apologise’, Mehta says civic body conducting enquiries in a fair and transparent manner

Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

A day after former chief information commissioner Shailesh Gandhi wrote to Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta demanding his apology for allegedly calling residents who file RTI applications “blackmailers”, Mehta responded through a letter that emphasised on conducting probes into the nature of complaints “in a fair and transparent manner in keeping with principles of probity”.

Seeking support of the former chief information commissioner, Shailesh Gandhi, in the endeavour, Mehta’s response reads: “Let me reiterate at the cost of repetition that we have started an enquiry to unravel and break the nexus between professional complainants with vested interests, and a very small percentage of employees who connive with them.”

Gandhi acknowledged Mehta’s reply the same day in another five-point letter stressing on ensuring the display of all RTI responses and applications on the website from February 1, refraining from labelling RTI users as “blackmailers” and taking back the declaration that NGO Praja and its employees are “persona non grata” with a formal apology.

