After evading arrest for 6 months: Woman accused of kidnapping niece held

After evading arrest for six months, a 35-year-old woman, accused of abducting her niece, finally landed in the police’s net. The woman was arrested after she logged into her Facebook account, giving away her location. The Mumbai Police arrested her for allegedly kidnapping her 10-year-old niece from Dharavi. The police identified the accused as Stabella Nadar, who is a resident of Dharavi. In August 2017, Nadar allegedly kidnapped the 10-year-old and fled from Mumbai, following which a case under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code was registered with the Dharavi police.

“On the day of the incident, when the parents of the 10-year-old woke up, they realised their daughter was missing. After a futile search, they approached the Dharavi police station. Later, during the course of investigations, we learnt that even her aunt was missing, so we started looking for her as well,” said an officer at the Dharavi police station. Till February last week, Nadar was without a cellphone and a SIM card. Assuming that the police would have closed their investigations, Nadar bought a new SIM card recently and logged into her Facebook account, the police said.

“It being a sensitive case, we had been following it closely. So as soon as she logged in, we were alerted. She made a video call to her cousin in Mumbai. She spoke with him for a while. After the video call, he came to the police station and alerted us. But she refused to reveal her location,” said an investigator. The investigators then got the internet protocol (IP) address and, after getting her mobile number, they scrutinised her Call Data Records (CDRs). They located her in Bengaluru. A team was sent and the accused arrested. The police learnt that the girl had been handed over to an orphanage in Bengaluru.

“We rescued the girl and got both of them to Mumbai. The accused said she wanted to raise her as her child and didn’t intend to harm her. Nadar is reportedly mentally disturbed, she wanted to run away from her family. But she was scared to do it alone, so she claimed she took the 10-year-old along,” a police officer said.

The police said in Bengaluru, she was involved in odd jobs. She took care of the 10-year-old for two months but as she couldn’t earn enough, she put her in an orphanage. The accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody.

