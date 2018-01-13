After dipping to 13.6, mercury crosses 20 degrees in Mumbai

Four days after the city experienced the season’s coldest day, the minimum temperatures rose to a month’s high on Friday at over 20 degrees Celsius. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz observatory, recorded a minimum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature rose to 33.7 degrees Celsius, both three degrees above normal. The humidity was at 59 per cent.

“It felt like a hot summer day in March or April and not like January. By afternoon, the heat was so unbearable that I had to drink watermelon juice to cool myself,” said Sanjana Nair from Goregaon.

On Monday, the city had experienced the season’s coldest day with the minimum temperature dipping to 13.6 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal.

Skymet Weather attributes the rise in minimum temperature to the change in wind direction, from northeasterly to southeasterly. Currently, humid and warm winds from the southeast direction are blowing over most parts of Maharashtra resulting in an increase in the temperature.

According to the IMD forecast for the coming week, the temperatures are set to rise till Sunday, touching a minimum of 22 degrees and a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius. Following that, the minimum temperature will remain around 20 degrees and the maximum around 34 degrees Celsius until Thursday, it said.

“Winds are once again expected to change their direction in the next two to three days when both the day and night temperatures will fall again by 2-4 degrees leading to some comfort,” predicted Skymet Weather.

It is not just Mumbai that is experiencing warm temperatures. All parts of the state are witnessing above normal temperatures with Harnai in Ratnagiri district recording the highest minimum temperature at 23 degrees Celsius. Nashik and Jalgaon that recorded the lowest temperatures in the state, at 9 degrees Celsius on Monday, recorded 13 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The city continued to be covered in haze as the air quality remained poor on Friday with the Air Quality Index at 237. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) observatories at BKC and Mazagaon recorded “very poor” air quality with PM 2.5 at 314 and 301, respectively. Observatories at Borivali, Malad, Andheri, Colaba and Navi Mumbai recorded poor air quality.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App