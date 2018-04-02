After company filed suit against Varun Resources Ltd: Bombay HC orders sale of six vessels owned by the firm

Troubled shipping firm, Varun Resources Ltd, found itself in deeper waters this week after the Bombay High Court ordered the sale of six vessels it owns. A ship management firm appointed last year by the Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) and the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to manage seven LPG tankers owned by Varun Resources Ltd, was constrained to file a suit against the latter after they failed to bear the cost for the upkeep of the vessels.

Gurgaon-based Darya Shipping was appointed by the IRP and the CoC last year to manage six tankers anchored in India. Varun Resources Ltd, which owes more than Rs 2,000 crore to a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India, is facing insolvency proceedings at the National Company Law Tribunal. On March 8, the creditors rejected a resolution plan put forward by a third party and decided to go ahead and liquidate Varun Resources Ltd., which was once one of the country’s largest LPG ship owners.

The IRP and CoC had contracted Darya Shipping to manage the vessels, which are in custody of the Admiralty Court and were to provide basic facilities to the firm. However, in an admiralty suit filed by Advocate Abhishek Khare for Darya Shipping, it has stated that the IRP has not paid ship management fees since December 1, 2017 and crew salaries since December 15, 2017. In an absence of fresh water, food, provisions, medical aid and fuel on the six vessels, Darya Shipping has so far spent more than Rs 23 crore from its own pocket in order to maintain the sea-worthiness of the vessels.

Khare also submitted that due to non-payment of dues, Darya Shipping was unable to supply fuel to the vessels to keep the generators running, which has resulted in a blackout on board. He further submitted that if the vessels drag anchor without the assistance of generators, the vessels cannot be controlled and that can result in a huge maritime disaster. The firms also annexed emails sent by the master of the LPG Maharshi Bhavatreya that the ship is running short of fuel, its emergency generator is damaged and its lifeboat engines do not start. The master of the LPG Maharshi Krishnatreya also reported a communications blackout on board with only a four-hour window where communications are possible.

In its suit, Darya Shipping also stated that its crew of 140 men is living in dangerous conditions, with several crew members suffering from scabies and chicken pox. In his order on March 19, Justice K R Sriram directed the CoC to deposit Rs 12 crore with the court, giving Darya Shipping the liberty to withdraw the money with certain restrictions and directed the sale of six out of seven vessels owned by Varun Resources Ltd.

The court has ordered the Sheriff of Mumbai to have the ships — LPG Maharshi Devatreya, Maharshi Krishna Treya, Maharshi Bhavatreya, Maharshi Bhardwaj, Maharshi Shubhatreya and Maharshi Mahatreya — apprised by independent appraisers, fix the terms and conditions of their sale and issue advertisements in newspapers inviting bids. Bids will be opened and an offer by the highest bidder will be confirmed in court on April 20.

