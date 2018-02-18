After Bombay HC rap: Police chief warns officers against using mobile phones on duty

Padsalgikar issued the order following the Bombay High Court’s observation that traffic police officers were often spotted playing games on their mobile phones while on duty. (Express File) Padsalgikar issued the order following the Bombay High Court’s observation that traffic police officers were often spotted playing games on their mobile phones while on duty. (Express File)

Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar on Friday warned police officers and the constabulary against using mobile phones while on duty. He said stern action would be taken against police officers found flouting the advisory issued on Friday. The order was issued after the Bombay High Court on Wednesday raised concerns after observing that traffic police officers on duty were often spotted playing games on their mobile phones. While hearing a PIL, the High Court said if the government is paying traffic officials’ mobile phone bills, then “why their mobile phones are off for public.”

“Go to any corner right up to Dahisar, the traffic officials are playing games or talking on the mobile phones,” the court said. “The traffic policemen seek help from home guards and they pass on their responsibility to them, which needs to be stopped,” said a senior police officer. The top cop in his advisory further mentioned that action shall be taken against policemen disobeying the norms, along with the senior officer who is responsible for the errant officers’ conduct. “Usually, citizens click pictures of the police staff in which they are seen chatting on phone and talking among themselves rather than working. These pictures are posted on social media due to which we are mocked at by citizens. In order to maintain the reputation of a disciplined force, action should be taken against policemen involved in other activities during their work hours,” said an officer.

Padsalgikar also warned the police personnel against wearing “fashionable or sports shoes, or slippers” with their uniform. Padsaligikar stated that policemen are required to fasten seat belts and wear helmets while driving. “Seat belts and helmets should be worn by every policemen. Rules are not different for a police official and a normal citizen. Besides, not wearing a cap is not an option as part of a disciplined force,” said an IPS officer who further pointed out that last year, the caps of the constabulary staff were also changed after complaints that the Gandhi topis were difficult to handle as they would slip off their heads.

“A person checks his/her Whatsapp message every two minutes, so while a policeman is on bandobast duty the habit needs to be changed, only if they wish to perform their duty fruitfully. Several times you witness them playing on phone just to pass their duty hours. The police department is paying them to perform their job and if they are not doing it properly then action should be taken,” said a senior officer requesting anonymity.

