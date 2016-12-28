After Bandra, platforms at Borivali to be re-numbered

Platforms at Bandra station were re-numbered eight months ago. Express Archive Platforms at Bandra station were re-numbered eight months ago. Express Archive

Platforms of Borivali railway station on the Western Railway are likely to undergo a re-numbering exercise, as demanded by commuters. The station, which currently has a somewhat arbitrary pattern of platform numbering, will have the numbers in a serial fashion, officials said. Commuters have often complained about the disorderly platform numbering at a few stations, such as Bandra, Andheri and Borivali, on the Western Railway. While the platform numbering was corrected at Bandra eight months ago, the same on Andheri station now remains to be done.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“The reason why platforms are numbered so poorly is that they were all constructed simultaneously almost 100 years ago. New platforms, which came in later, had to be numbered accordingly. The re-numbering will ease the confusion and complaints we receive from commuters,” said a WR official.

“While Borivali station platform re-numbering is the next on the cards, we have yet not decided how we will go about with it. At Andheri, post the changes, the numbering will start from platforms catering to Western Line trains going all the way to eastern side platforms catering to Central Railway trains. Nine and ten will be reserved for long-distance trains,” he added.

The decision comes after two new platforms for the Harbour Line were made in June to the north of the old platforms. At present, the new platforms, six and seven, are located at the extreme western end of the station, followed by one to five, breaking the sequence again at the platforms after them that are numbered eight and nine.

“As commuters would often get confused with the way platforms are numbered at the station, we highlighted the need for re-numbering to the authorities. It is necessary that with time such changes are made to the suburban system,” said Subhash Gupta, a railway activist.

“It is an extremely helpful decision. It was always confusing for me to understand which platform I have to get down at to board a fast or a slow local to Churchgate. This will make it easy,” said Raj Upadhyaya, a commuter at Andheri station.