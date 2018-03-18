After arrest of colleagues over Kamala Mills fire: No fire NOCs until SOP in place, say Mumbai fire officers

The fire at the Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai on December 29 killed 14 people. (File Photo) The fire at the Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai on December 29 killed 14 people. (File Photo)

FOLLOWING THE arrest of two of their colleagues in connection with the Kamala Mills fire, officers of the Mumbai Fire Brigade have said they won’t issue fire No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to any establishment until a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for issuing the certificate was in place. Members of the Mumbai Fire Brigade Officers’ Association (MFBOA) have also demanded a full-time chief fire officer for the city. Prakash Devidas, president of the association, alleged their officers were being made scapegoats in the episode.

After fire officer R B Patil was arrested on January 20 along with two others in connection with the devastating fire at two upscale resto-bars at the Kamala Mills Compound that killed 14 people on December 29, MFBOA members had threatened to resign. “… there is no proper mechanism to follow up or recheck violations. It’s unfair on us as this will discourage sincere officers from performing their duty,” Devidas said.

Members of the association claimed there was no SOP in place for issuing fire NOCs. Devidas alleged as many as 20 officers who are supposed to do fire-fighting have been given desk jobs and do clerical work full-time. “It is a pity that a metropolitan city like Mumbai does not have a full-time chief fire officer. The current fire chief is also the director of the Maharashtra Fire Services and is most of the time engaged in Maharashtra Fire Services work. We need a full-time and dedicated fire chief,” Devidas said.

The fire officers’ association said they will willingly issue NOCs and start fire prevention and compliance work only once the SOP is in place along with a proper checklist and enough workforce is provided to them. BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta said, “They have raised certain issues. We will look into them.” Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale could not be reached for comments.

