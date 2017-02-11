After AAI eviction notice, Hotel Leela Mumbai to respond legally

“Since they had failed to handover the passion of the property and pay the outstanding dues to Authority within the stipulated date, the eviction and recovery proceedings of dues have been commenced by the Eviction Officer…” the statement continued. “Since they had failed to handover the passion of the property and pay the outstanding dues to Authority within the stipulated date, the eviction and recovery proceedings of dues have been commenced by the Eviction Officer…” the statement continued.

A day after the Airports Authority of India (AAI) launched eviction proceedings against The Leela Mumbai, the hotel said steps would be taken to legally defend its stance. A hotel spokesperson said, “The company will take steps to legally defend the notice.”

“Hotel Leela Venture Ltd is running a five star hotel on the plots of land leased to them by the Airports Authority of India near CSI Airport, Mumbai. The total area of plot allotted by AAI is 29000 sqm through different agreements. Since they had defaulted in payment and also for other violations in terms of the agreements executed between the Airports Authority of India and M/s. Hotel Leela Venture Ltd. and after prolonged litigations, AAI Board decided to terminate the contract and accordingly notices were issued for payment of dues and to handover the possession of the property latest by 31.10.2016,” the AAI statement read.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Since they had failed to handover the passion of the property and pay the outstanding dues to Authority within the stipulated date, the eviction and recovery proceedings of dues have been commenced by the Eviction Officer…” the statement continued.