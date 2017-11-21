After 109 weeks, 9 mn kg of trash & international recognition, Versova beach clean-up suspended

Afroz Shah said the civic body had not cleared the garbage collected at the beach for a few months now. Santosh Parab Afroz Shah said the civic body had not cleared the garbage collected at the beach for a few months now. Santosh Parab

After 109 weeks of conducting the world’s largest beach clean-up during which up to 9 million kg of plastic was removed from the Versova beach, its leader Afroz Shah suspended the drive on Sunday, alleging goons were abusing and heckling the volunteers. “Anti-social elements abused and heckled the volunteers cleaning the beach. This has been going on for four-six weeks now. The volunteers are all middle-class professionals dedicating their time, money and effort to clean the beach every weekend. After 109 weeks, if we are going to be abused like this, I had to take a call. It is so unfortunate those littering the beach are now abusing those cleaning it,” said Shah, a 36-year-old lawyer.

Besides, he said, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) had not cleared the garbage collected for a few months now. “Every monsoon, huge amount of garbage is washed onto the shore from the ocean. We cleared the garbage from the beach. However, it was not picked up by the MCGM. We thought it would be removed in 15-20 days, but now it is almost five months. I do not know how to fix this administrative lethargy,” said Shah. Shah approached a senior police inspector at the Versova police station on Monday and brought the issue to his notice. “I spoke to him and requested that the area be patrolled,” added Shah.

After a meeting with local MLA Bharti Lavhekar and corporator Yogiraj Dabhadkar on Monday, BMC officials have assured the garbage would be cleared in the next three days. “A huge quantity of garbage had accumulated there and the staff were lifting only small amounts everyday. It is over four months now and it is beginning to stink. The garbage has to be freed of sand before it is picked up and that takes time. But now the BMC has committed that it will be cleared in three days. We have also participated in his (Shah) initiative and so we know its importance. We have requested him to resume it,” said Dabhadkar.

After suspending the campaign, Shah took to social media to announce his decision. “Week 109 cleanup. Volunteers abused by goons for picking up garbage. Administrative lethargy, non clearance of picked up garbage and abuses is what we are facing. World’s largest beach cleanup is suspended. Tried my best and I failed. Forgive me my ocean and my country,” he tweeted on Sunday.

The movement, which began as a personal initiative by Shah in October 2015, went on to gain international recognition after the United Nations Environment Programme awarded him the Champions of the Earth award in 2016. His efforts were also praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ in May this year. In the course of the 109 weeks, Shah received support from residents of the area and volunteers from across the city, including ambassadors and celebrities, including veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

“I started this movement as a personal journey as it was my commitment to my country and my ocean. It was a Gandhian model but after spending 109 weekends, I realise that I have failed. It is the mindset and I do not know how to fix the administrative lethargy. I have temporarily suspended the movement to examine where we are going and how to realign it. My commitment to the ocean will remain but we will have to look at the practical ground reality,” added Shah.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App