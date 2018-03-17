Advocate Rizwan Siddiqui arrested in ‘spying’ case

Celebrity advocate Rizwan Siddiqui was arrested by the police on Friday in course of their investigation into the illegal acquisition of Call Detail Records (CDRs) by private detectives. Siddiqui is representing actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a case pertaining to spying on the actor’s wife. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said that advocate Siddiqui acquired CDRs of the actor’s wife from one of the 11 detectives arrested by the Thane Police Crime Branch.

A crime branch official claimed that the advocate had engaged a detective to spy on the actor’s wife.

