Advanced technology for Sewage plants: Standing committee members cry foul over ‘diluted’ norms

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to adopt advanced technology for its seven sewage treatment plants. However, a few members of the standing committee on Wednesday challenged the civic body’s plan to change the parameters for the project.

Standing committee member and BJP corporator from Andheri Abhijit Samant has written a letter to BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta over ‘diluting norms’ for treating sewage and how the city was lagging behind many smaller cities in Maharashtra in treating sewage and recycling water.

According to Samant and Prabhakar Shinde — standing committee member and corporator from Mulund — the BMC’s Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project was proposed to start with diluted treated sewage outlet parameters.

The matter was tabled before the standing committee this week in a reply to a resolution put forth by two standing committee members in 2013. As per the resolution, the two members had suggested to start independent sewage treatment plants (STPs) at selected government offices like Air India, Mumbai port trust, central and western railway and big residential societies. It stated that the treated water from those plants could be used to tackle the problem of scarcity of water.

In its reply, the BMC clarified that it was planning to recycle about 2,000 million litres per day (MLD) through its seven STPs at Colaba, Bhandup, Ghatkopar, Worli, Bandra, Versova, and Malad using ‘advance technology’. “We are planning to treat at least 2,000 MLD sewage water through this project. Of this, we will treat 20 per cent (400 MLD) of sewage water in the first phase. We have already appointed an external consultant to prepare a detailed project report on the proposed plan,” said a senior official from Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project.

The total estimated cost of the seven STPs is around Rs 12,000 crore. Currently, around 1,500 million litres of untreated water is disposed into the sea, which is affecting the coastline, said officials. The BMC’s plan to set seven STPs with tertiary treatment is expected to increase the city’s water supply capacity by 50 per cent. The Malad STP alone can generate around 867 million litres of water and can cater to around 25 lakh people in the area.

However, this is not the first time the BMC has appointed a consultant for the project. “An external consultant for the same project was appointed in 2006. BMC had spent around Rs 143 crore on the consultant, and after 11 years, the civic body managed to start the work of only Colaba STP, with a capacity to treat only 37 MLD out of 2,000 MLD sewage water,” Samant said.

While the BMC has argued that the relaxation of norms will reduce the project cost by 20 per cent, Samant said the cost towards operations and maintenance will increase, besides posing hazards to marine environment. Samant said he was working on putting together project cost and technology comparisons to counter the claims by the civic body.

“If we go for a relaxed Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) norm of 20 mg/l as proposed by the BMC, instead of 10 mg/l, the capital cost will be the same. However, operational and maintenance cost will increase as for BOD higher than 10 mg/l will need chlorine dosage. The relaxed norms will not only increase the running cost, but it won’t even provide good quality recycled water, leading to deterioration of the environment,” Samant said.

In his letter to the BMC chief, Samant has even enclosed details of similar projects implemented in other parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, which follow stringent norms and maintain BOD level of 10mg/l or less than 10 mg/l.

To support his argument, Samant also enclosed 2012 study conducted by seven IITs pertaining the Ganga river action plan as a case study for the Mumbai sewage treatment project.

“After treating the sewage water through diluted norms, it will then be released into the sea. This will deteriorate the environment,” said Samant.

He added: “Projects like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial on western coast, Marina in eastern coast and Maharashtra Maritime board’s sea sports project near Juhu and Versova beaches demand clean waterfront. It will be possible only if stringent norms are adopted by the civic body for all the forthcoming sewage treatment plants.”

Satish Narkar, chief engineer MSDP, said: “We are already working on this with newly appointed consultants to make necessary and feasible changes on the project. Hence it will not be appropriate on our part to comment on the issue at this stage.”

