Adult daycare centre with a difference

A second centre has been planned at Dadar. Karan Saraf A second centre has been planned at Dadar. Karan Saraf

FOR THE elderly at Prabhakar Nagar in Byculla, evenings henceforth promise to be full of activities making mundane get-togethers a thing of the past. On Friday, the Rotary Club of Bombay launched its first adult daycare centre ‘Ananda Yaan’ for the underprivileged with the aim of spreading cheer among senior citizens. The care centre will have activities like exercises and yoga, apart from health check-ups.

“It is the first of the two such centres that the Rotary Club of Bombay intends launching in Mumbai,” said Ramesh Narayan, the Rotary Club president. “It is a terrible thing to be old and poor in Mumbai. The sheer pressure of space results in them being neglected, sometimes even abused. Our motive is to bring happiness into their lives by providing them with an opportunity to interact with their peers,” he added.

While the first centre was inaugurated in Byculla on Friday, work is in progress for the second one in Dadar, the Rotary Club informed.

At the centre in Byculla, started in collaboration with Dignity Foundation, senior citizens will be encouraged to participate in yoga, meditation and exercise. Additionally, regular health check-ups would be done free of cost, and cancer check-up features first on the list.

Anand Desai, one of the senior citizens residing in Prabhakar Nagar said: “Ours is a tight knit community of mill workers, who have always lived here. An opportunity like this is welcome, since it will bring about a refreshing change in our lives.”

Neena Kulkarni, a leading Marathi actor, and the guest of honour at the event said: “Ananda Yaan is different. While we have a lot of old age homes cropping up in the city, only a few, such as this centre, ensure that regular activities and sessions are conducted for the elderly.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App