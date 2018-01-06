Mumbai: Admissions to pre-primary, primary sections from January

The first lottery for allotment of seats is expected by mid-February. Last year, the registration deadline for schools was February The first lottery for allotment of seats is expected by mid-February. Last year, the registration deadline for schools was February

IN A first, the process for admission to pre-primary and primary sections under the Right to Education (RTE) Act may begin as early as January. The education department of the Brihanmum-bai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which conducts admissions to the 25 per cent seats reserved for economically weaker sections, has drawn up a tentative schedule for the process for 2018-19.

While schools are likely to be asked to register the number of seats with the department by January 23, parents will have to register their children for admission by February 10. The first lottery for allotment of seats is expected by mid-February. Last year, the registration deadline for schools was February 3.

Sources in the education department said pushing the schedule ahead would ensure that the admission process does not spill over to the academic year.

Last year, the lottery rounds continued till as late as July with several parents complaining about glitches in allotment process. This year, the department has made provisions for six rounds of lottery with the last one scheduled on April 17.

