Admission to private and unaided medical, dental colleges resumes

ADMISSION TO private and unaided medical and dental colleges, stayed temporarily, has finally resumed. A combined merit list for admission to medical and dental colleges will be released on Tuesday, including the seats in private and unaided colleges.

Last week, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) had stayed the admission to private and unaided colleges after they refused to admit students until their fee was restructured. DMER officials said the issue was now resolved and a revised merit list will be declared on Tuesday. This list will include the 1,500 seats in over 35 private and unaided medical and dental colleges in the state.

Aspirants can now seek admission to sought after colleges such as Terna Medical College, Navi Mumbai, Somaiyya Medical College, Mumbai, Kashibai Navale Medical College in Pune and Thorat Medical College in Igatpuri. Last Friday, the DMER released the first list for MBBS and BDS courses in government/corporation colleges and MGIMS, Sevagram, Wardha.

However, it remains unclear how the new list will impact those who have already confirmed their admissions.

