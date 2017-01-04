Administrative delays mar arrival of new BEST buses

While more than 200 buses have been scrapped, a further 65 buses could be scrapped by March next year. (Source: Express Archive) While more than 200 buses have been scrapped, a further 65 buses could be scrapped by March next year. (Source: Express Archive)

Commuters using the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking buses will have to wait longer for the brand new buses, now set to arrive only by February-end following administrative delays. The BEST is procuring 303 new buses with commuter-friendly features from Tata Motors, at a cost of Rs 55-60 lakh each. The undertaking was going to receive a model bus by December 8 last year. However, technical issues and lab-checks of the bus have delayed its arrival.

“According to the contract, BEST was to receive 100 buses each in January, February and March after testing of the model bus was to be completed in December. The delay is now affecting the regularity and frequency of bus services. With only 3,500 buses scheduled for trips on more than 500 routes, longer wait for buses is imminent,” said Ravi Raja, BEST Committee member.

BEST at present runs 3,500 buses from its fleet of 3,800 buses. The remaining are either being scrapped or stationed at depots for maintenance work.

BEST officials say the model bus is now expected by the month end.

“We agree that the delay is affecting punctuality of the bus services. However, we are consistently pursuing the matter with the vendor company for quicker delivery. By January end, we should see the model bus in Mumbai,” said Jagdish Patil, General Manager of BEST.

These buses will replace the old BEST buses. While more than 200 buses have been scrapped, a further 65 buses could be scrapped by March next year, officials said.