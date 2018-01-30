Actress files ‘molestation’ case against 38-year-old man

A veteran actress filed a complaint of stalking and molestation against a 38-year-old man, who, according to police was earlier romantically involved with her, at Juhu police station on Sunday. The actress (66), had been in a relationship with the 38-year-old, the police said. The police said they came in contact in July 2017 when the man helped her in a deal involving a plot of land she owns.

According to the police, the duo had been romantically involved for several months and that the man sent her abusive messages and created a ruckus at her building under the influence of alcohol last year. On January 17, the man again created trouble at the building, and the woman decided to complain to police. The man has been booked for stalking, molestation and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code, said Juhu police. No arrests have been made yet, the police said.

