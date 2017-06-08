Actors Nana Patekar and Makarand Anaspure support farmers’ strike

Actor Nana Patekar (Source: File) Actor Nana Patekar (Source: File)

Actors Nana Patekar and Makarand Anaspure, who have been working for the welfare of drought-hit farmers in Maharashtra since 2015, on Wednesday extended support to the farmers’ agitation in the state.

The actors, who have co-founded the NAAM foundation that works for the benefit of distressed farmers and their families, said in a press conference that it was “sad and regrettable” that farmers had to resort to a strike for securing their basic right of survival. Declaring that NAAM Foundation was firmly behind the protesters, the duo said it was necessary that the state waived loans for the needy and deserving farmers and offered a proper minimum price guarantee for farm produce.

Patekar said the agitation would spread if attempts were made to suppress it. “If farmers can hang themselves, they can hang others as well. My earnest appeal to the chief minister is to accept the farmers’ demands… If a suitable remuneration is ensured for farm produce, the demand for writing off loans would never arise.”

