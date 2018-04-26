Call Data Records scam: Actor Udita Goswami questioned by Thane police

Actress Udita Goswami (right) and her husband Mohit Suri. Actress Udita Goswami (right) and her husband Mohit Suri.

The Thane Crime Branch on Wednesday questioned Bollywood actor Udita Goswami for two hours in connection with the alleged illegal procurement of cellphone Call Data Records (CDR) by four private detectives. The police said they do not suspect any criminal involvement on her part.

According to the police, the call details of Mohit Suri, Bollywood director and Goswami’s husband, were procured by lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui. “She said in her statement that Siddiqui managed to get his CDR and gave her a copy in order to build a strong case against her husband. She also disclosed other details that we can’t share as of now,” said Senior Inspector Nitin Thakre, the investigating officer in the case.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Abhishek Trimukhe, Goswami was called in to record her statement. “She has recorded her statement with us, as it came to light that she had perused the CDR of her husband, Mohit Suri. We are investigating further,” he said.

The Thane Crime Branch has already issued notices to producer Ayesha Shroff and recorded statements of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliyah in connection with the case. “Rizwan Siddiqui had been obtaining CDRs from the detectives we arrested earlier and we are investigating all cases he handled,” said a senior officer.

The CDR scam was busted by Thane police in January when they arrested four private detectives for allegedly possessing and selling CDRs illegally. Twelve arrests have been made in the case so far, including two policemen and the first woman detective of the country, Rajani Pandit, who is currently out on bail.

The Thane police filed a 2,000 page primary chargesheet in March. “We are investigating the case and will file a secondary chargesheet as and when we get all the details,” a senior officer said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App