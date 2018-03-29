Actor ‘rape’ case: Didn’t do nikaah, says kazi

The accused businessman has been arrested. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar/File) The accused businessman has been arrested. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar/File)

The Crime Branch probing the case of an actor who was allegedly raped and cheated by real estate agent Sarfaraz Khan said the “kazi”, who Khan claimed officiated their at “nikaah”, has told the police that no such “nikaah” had been conducted.

After being arrested on Friday on charges of rape and cheating, Khan, known as Anoop Khanna, claimed he had married the actor as per Muslim rituals, in the presence of witnesses. The police said the witnesses named by the accused are not traceable. The crime branch has recovered three vehicles, jewellery and documents connected with the case.

An officer said soon after his arrest, Khan claimed he was married to the actor and had not cheated her. The police tried verifying the people Khan had claimed were witnesses to their “nikaah”. “We have, however, not found any of these people yet. We sought further remand of the accused..,” the officer said.

The police have seized three vehicles — two Mercedes and one Honda — totally worth Rs 37 lakh that they suspect the accused had purchased from the proceeds of crime. The police also seized jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh that the actor had reportedly pawned to get a loan that she gave the accused.

The police have seized Khan’s passport from his relatives and other documents from the Madh residence of his wife. Around eight debit cards of various banks, linked to the cheating case, have also been seized. A local court remanded Khan in police custody till April 2.

