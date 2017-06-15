Actor Kritika Chaudhary murder: Cops probe into former husband’s ‘role’ in murder

Kritika Chaudhary Kritika Chaudhary

A day after her post-mortem report confirmed that actress Kritika Chaudhary was murdered, the Mumbai Police are looking into the alleged role of her ex-husband in the murder. The man, identified as Vijay Dwivedi, had been arrested in 2012 by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for allegedly duping several film personalities and politicians posing as the son of Congress leader Janardhan Dwivedi.

Kritika Chuadhary’s brother Deepak (25) said his sister had divorced Dwivedi in 2012. “He has several criminal cases registered against him,” said Deepak, adding the two had met in Delhi in 2012, where Dwivedi is also alleged to have accessed VIP tickets for the 2010 Commonwealth Games claiming to be related to Janardhan Dwivedi.

Dwivedi had promised Chaudhary to find her roles in Bollywood and persuaded her to shift with him to Mumbai, where they got married, the police said.

A senior police official said Dwivedi was being questioned about his relations with Chaudhary after their divorce.

Deepak, who arrived here on Wednesday morning with his mother, said, “We don’t know why anyone would do this. I last spoke to her on June 7. For a few days after that she did not answer her phone but we did not think anything was wrong… On Monday, the police called to tell us that Kritika was dead,” he said.

The Amboli police have recovered a pair of brass knuckles from Chaudhary’s home, which they believe was used to strike her.

