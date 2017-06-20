Actor found hanging at home, cops suspect suicide

Anjali Shrivastav lived in a rented apartment at Parimal Society in Juhu. (Express Photo) Anjali Shrivastav lived in a rented apartment at Parimal Society in Juhu. (Express Photo)

A 29-year-old actor was found dead at her home in Andheri West on Monday afternoon. The police suspect Anjali Shrivastav committed suicide. Shrivastav lived in a rented apartment at Parimal Society in Juhu lane. According to the police, her body was found by her landlord, whom her parents contacted after she did not answer her phone for two days.

On Monday, the landlord used a duplicate key to enter Shrivastav’s fifth-floor apartment, and found her hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree, an officer said. The landlord then called the police.

A case of accidental death has been registered. “We received a call at 12.47 pm and were told that a woman had committed suicide,” said Vasant Pingale, senior inspector, D N Nagar police station.

Shrivastav had worked in several Bhojpuri films and was living alone in Mumbai after her parents returned to their native place, Allahabad, two years ago. Pingale said the watchman at Parimal society had seen Shrivastav on Saturday, when she had left home for some errands and returned shortly after.

A post-mortem of her body was conducted at Copper Hospital and the police is waiting for her family to arrive. Pingle said no suicide note had been found in Shrivastav’s home.

Last Monday, actor Kritika Chaudhary was found murdered in her home in Four Bungalows, Andheri West. Chaudhary’s body was discovered after neighbours in her building complained to the police of a foul smell coming from her home. No arrests have been made so far.

