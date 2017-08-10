Actor Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital after treatment of kidney dysfunction

The actor had been admitted under cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale and nephrologist Dr Arun Shah who claimed he is stable and can communicate easily now. (File photo) The actor had been admitted under cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale and nephrologist Dr Arun Shah who claimed he is stable and can communicate easily now. (File photo)

Actor Dilip Kumar was on Wednesday discharged from Lilavati hospital after a week-long stay for treatment of kidney dysfunction. The actor, aged 94, will be routinely checked for his creatinine levels as follow up, doctors at the hospital said. “When he was admitted, he was extremely critical. His urine output was minimal, potassium and creatinine levels were high and he could not eat anything,” said Ajay Kumar Pande, vice-president at the Bandra hospital.

The actor had been admitted under cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale and nephrologist Dr Arun Shah who claimed he is stable and can communicate easily now. “Since it is old age, age-related medical complications exist. But we are monitoring all those. He also had cardiac issues but none of those are of concern for now,” Gokhale said. On Wednesday evening, the actor was discharged. His urine output is now close to normal and creatinine and potassium levels have stabilised.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App