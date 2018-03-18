Activists oppose debris dumping site at Aarey Colony

Aarey Picnic Point and Aarey Colony are among the areas suggested for dumping sites. Aarey Picnic Point and Aarey Colony are among the areas suggested for dumping sites.

Fearing development of Aarey Colony on the lines of Nariman Point or BKC, activists have raised objections to the government choosing the area for dumping construction debris. The Supreme Court on Friday lifted the stay on construction of new buildings in the city for six months on the condition that construction debris will be properly disposed of. Among the areas suggested by the Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI) for the dumping sites are Aarey Picnic Point and Aarey Colony.

“By allowing dumping of construction debris, the government will be laying the foundation to develop another business district there. The government’s vision is apparent in DP 2034 where Aarey has been marked for ‘future development’. By dumping debris… they are paving the way for reclamation and the purpose is to allow real estate development. This will definitely destroy the city,” said Zoru Bhatena, an activist fighting to prevent construction of the Metro 3 car depot in Aarey.

Meanwhile, activists consider it as “double standards” shown by the government. “The government has recently spoken about saving the city’s rivers. But we cannot have rivers without forests. The Mithi river flows through Aarey and it is the floodplain of the river. If we dump debris there and kill the trees, then we cannot claim we care about our rivers. This will kill the origin of the rivers,” said Amrita Bhattacharjee, a member of the Aarey Conservation Group (ACG).

Bhattacharjee had already filed a petition in the Bombay High Court opposing the construction of the car depot in Aarey. “The Supreme Court has only allowed the development work in Mumbai but not the dumping of debris in Aarey. If they go ahead with the plan, we will fight this as well in court,” added Bhatena.

The ACG proposes to raise awareness among people about this new move by the government. “Unfortunately, the people are not aware. We are doing the government’s work by raising awareness. I will request the CM to consider the current situation the state is going through where our farmers are not able to farm because of lack of water. It is high time that we do everything possible to save our water bodies,” said Bhattacharjee.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App