Activist files plea against Nagpur civic body’s Rs 1.37-crore project to develop RSS premises

A local social activist Thursday moved the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court, seeking restraint on Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) regarding the latter’s plan to spend Rs 1.37 crore for the development of Smruti Mandir premises of the RSS here. Janardan Moon, who runs an organisation called Nagri Hakka Saurakshan Samiti, has submitted in his petition that the NMC was going to spend the said amount despite the said premises belonging to the RSS, which is an unregistered organisation. Moon has argued that the NMC is set to spend public money for the purpose when it is facing acute shortage of funds for public welfare schemes.

Moon has also attached a copy of the document, issued by Joint Charity Commissioner of Nagpur to him, wherein it has been clearly brought out that there is no such organisation registered as RSS with it.

Moon has been parallely seeking to register an organisation named Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh with the Charity Commissioner’s office. A hearing on his plea was also held on Thursday.

Two submissions, however, by three persons — Rajendra Gundalwar, Deepak Barad and Prashant Bopardikar — to the Commissioner, taking objection on Moon’s plan to register an organisation called RSS, also came up for hearing. While Gundalwar has claimed that RSS is a registered organisation, Bopardikar and Barad have said that no organisation with “national” as part of its proposed name can be registered under prevalent rules.

The Commissioner passed on the two objections to Moon seeking his reply. Moon replied stating that the three persons had furnished no evidence in support of their arguments and hence should be penalised for wasting the time of the court.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 18.

In his HC petition, Moon has made the General Administration Department (GAD) of Maharashtra government, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) through its Commissioner, the standing committee of NMC through its chairman and the RSS through its sarsanghchalak as respondents. The petition is likely to come up for hearing over the next few days.

As reported by The Indian Express on Thursday, the Smruti Mandir premises has a sprawling lodging facility as well as memorials to RSS founder K B Hedgewar and his successor M S Golwalkar.

The premises is controlled by Hedgewar Smarak Samiti, which is a registered body, and not the RSS per say. But Opposition Congress has objected to the spending, saying that it cannot be done since Smruti Mandir isn’t a government-declared tourist place.

The ruling BJP, however, says Nagpur is known as Sanghbhoomi and Deekshabhoomi and like the development works undertaken on Deekshabhoomi, the NMC can do the same at Smruti Mandir too. It, however, says it would get the tourist place status from the state government for Smruti Mandir if it is necessary under rules.

The NMC is going to construct the boundary wall as well as the internal roads on the premises.

