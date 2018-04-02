Accused politicians may be held soon, says Mumbai police

A day after two men were arrested for allegedly extorting money from a builder in Virar, police said there are other political figures named in the FIR who might get arrested soon.

Virar police, acting on the complaint of a builder, registered a case against Vasai NCP chief, Govind Gunjalkar, and Shiv Sena corporator Dhananjay Gawde. “Gunjalkar was arrested on Friday and released on bail. Two aides of Gawde were arrested and they have been remanded in police custody till April 4,” said a senior officer.

According to police sources, there are six more people named in the FIR, some of whom are political bigwigs from the area. “Our investigation is on. We shall make arrests soon,” the senior officer said.

