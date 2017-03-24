Accident claims 2 lives in Thane

A high-speed drive in the early hours of Thursday led to the death of two persons and injuries to four others in Thane when their four-wheeler hit a divider on the Ghodbunder road and turned turtle. The Thane City police have registered a case against the youngster who was driving the Scorpio allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Kasarwadavli police, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, six youngsters, all residents of the Wagle Estate area, were headed for a restaurant.

There were near Anandnagar when Rahul Pawar, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider. As a result of the impact, the car was flung off and landed back on the road after spinning in the air several times.

Passers-by rushed the six to a nearby hospital. While four of them — Pawar, Santosh Sanghvi (26), Ankit Solanki (24) and Ravi Bangre (24) — survived, their friends Chetan Chavan (22) and Nikhil Palan (24) succumbed to the injuries. Palan was a disc jokey while others worked in various event management companies, said an officer.

A senior officer from Kasarwadavli police station said, “Some of them were under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place. We have registered a case of causing death due to negligence, rash and negligent driving and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act against Pawar who was driving under the influence of alcohol. He is currently recuperating in hospital. Once he is discharged, we will be placing him under arrest.”

The officer said they were yet to determine where did the boys consume alcohol. All that they know so far is that the six had met in the evening and were headed for a restaurant when the accident took place.

“Those who have survived are in a state of shock and have not been able to answer any of our questions. Once any of them is in a frame of mind to talk, we will be recording their detailed statement,” said an officer.

