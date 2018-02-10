ACB clean chit to Daya Nayak: Court says no concrete evidence in assets case

In another relief for Nayak, a special court disposed of a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against him in 2003, based on a complaint filed by former journalist Ketan Tirodkar. In another relief for Nayak, a special court disposed of a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against him in 2003, based on a complaint filed by former journalist Ketan Tirodkar.

A special court in its order accepting the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s closure report has observed that nothing concrete was found in the disproportionate assets investigation against police officer Daya Nayak. The court has said that after a closure report was previously rejected in 2010, the competent authority had directed the investigating officer to send a fresh proposal for sanction to prosecute Nayak if new facts came to light. In the subsequent reinvestigation, it was revealed that the combined disproportionate property of Nayak and his wife was 10.19 per cent only and not as alleged earlier to be 1026.95 per cent.

“This is because there is no concrete documentary evidence against the property and expenses of accused number 1 (Nayak) and the earlier investigating officer drew his conclusion from presumptions only. Therefore, this abrupt reduction in disproportionate property,” the court said.

It further said that even to investigate the extent of disproportionate property alleged, the competent authority had rejected sanction stating that there wasn’t sufficient evidence. The court said that it could not sit in appeal against the government’s rejection of sanction and that the remedy to challenge the sanction order was not before it.

Nayak was arrested in 2006 and faced a suspension because of the case. He was reinstated in 2012 and was intially posted in the local arms unit and is currently at the Amboli police station as an assistant police inspector.

In another relief for Nayak, a special court disposed of a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against him in 2003, based on a complaint filed by former journalist Ketan Tirodkar.

The court observed that since no sanction had been granted, the “complaint would not survive”. Tirodkar had alleged that Nayak had underworld links. Nayak had appealed before the Supreme Court, which had ruled in his favour in 2010.

