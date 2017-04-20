ACB catches Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official ‘taking bribe’

A MHADA official was held by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a disqualified lottery winner.

The complainant, who had recently won a MHADA flat in the lottery, was disqualified after she failed to submit the necessary documents on time. According to the police, she approached Sanjay Patil, the deputy community development officer.

The ACB has claimed that Patil directed her to file an affidavit before the MHADA appellate authority and asked for a bribe to influence it.

The woman lodged a complaint with the ABB and Wednesday, Patil (54) was caught while allegedly accepting the bribe.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now