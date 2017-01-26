ACB books suspended NMMC tax assessor

The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked a suspended tax assessor and collector of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for allegedly fudging property tax bills and causing losses to the tune of Rs 681 crore over four years. The ACB filed an FIR against Prakash Kulkarni, his stenographer Dinesh Gavari, and computer operator Kishor Dhole Wednesday at the NRI police station. None of them has been arrested so far.

Kulkarni was suspended in May 2016 by NMMC Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe following a review of the corporation’s property tax collections.

Mundhe suspended Kulkarni after noticing irregularities in property tax collections and asked the ACB to conduct a probe. An open inquiry was then launched against the trio.

According to the ACB, Kulkarni under-invoiced Land Under Construction (LUC) tax for thousands of under-construction properties in Navi Mumbai. “Kulkarni colluded with developers to pay just a tenth of the LUC they were supposed to pay for the property. He also manipulated records to undervalue the property,” said a senior ACB official.

Similarly, once the property was developed, an NMMC official visited it to survey and make a tabulated ward report (TWR) before granting it an occupancy certificate.

“Kulkarni also underwrote the TWR that the developer was supposed to pay and fudged records to show that the amount had been paid. At the same time, he would send emails to a private firm that printed all of the corporation’s bills instructing them not to generate bills for properties whose records he had manipulated,” said the officer.

Kulkarni had allegedly assigned Gavari to fudge records of LUC tax and Dhole to manipulate TWR records, said the ACB.

The ACB’s detailed inquiry has shown Kulkarni manipulated records of at least 2,000 properties in Navi Mumbai over four years. “We found emails from Kulkarni to the firm dating back to four years,” said

the officer.

Kulkarni, an officer of deputy municipal commissioner rank, had been posted in the department for the last 20 years. The ACB has been searching 10 properties across Navi Mumbai owned by the three accused.