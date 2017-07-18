Abu Salem seeks bail to solemnise marriage

Abu Salem (File photo) Abu Salem (File photo)

Gangster Abu Salem has approached a special TADA court relying on two orders passed by high courts allowing temporary bail to convicts to solemnise their marriage.

Salem’s plea seeking permission to marry a woman is currently pending before the court. He has said while his application is pending, the orders show he can be granted the relief to solemnise his marriage.

After it had come to light that Salem got married on board a train while going to another state for a court hearing, he filed a plea to register the wedding.

Salem was convicted by the special TADA court on June 16. The order on his sentencing is yet to be announced.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App