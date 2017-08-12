Abu Salem has access to mobile phone, says Dhananjay Munde

Abu Salem was convicted in the Jain murder case in February 2005 and has also been found guilty of involvement in the 1993 blasts. (File photo) Abu Salem was convicted in the Jain murder case in February 2005 and has also been found guilty of involvement in the 1993 blasts. (File photo)

Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde on Friday revealed in the Legislative Council that gangster Abu Salem, presently incarcerated in Taloja Jail, had access to mobile phone within the prison. “Salem is openly using a phone from inside the prison. If people who are criminals and anti-nationals can openly use a phone inside prison what is the use of our security system,” Munde said.

Munde stated that the phone should be forensically analysed to check who all Salem had been speaking to. The state government assured that it will look into the matter. Salem is presently in Taloja jail.

Salem was convicted in the Jain murder case in February 2005 and has also been found guilty of involvement in the 1993 blasts. The court is yet to announce the quantum of punishment for Salem in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

