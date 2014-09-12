Absconding accused to be tried separately

The special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court Thursday separated the trial of an absconding accused in the 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case from the trial of the other 21 accused in the case.

Relieving the rest of the accused languishing in jail for the last eight years, special judge G T Kadri observed, “Due to the one absconding, the trial of the case is likely to suffer. The hearing of this case has been expedited by the Bombay High Court, therefore the trial of the case be continued under section 299 of Code of Criminal Procedure(CrPC), so that the accused facing the trial may not suffer due to the absconding one.”

The court has maintained that following the evidence of 51 witnesses already recorded, the further trial proceedings against Nayeem will be conducted separately.

His trial would continue under section 317(2) of the CrPC, which enables the court to separate the trial of the absconding accused.

“Under section 299 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, we had sought the court’s approval to continue the hearings based on the evidence in the absence of the accused. Since there are only 30 or so witnesses left for concluding the evidence, trial should not be delayed,” said defence lawyer, Asif Naqvi.

On August 13, the Bombay High court had observed that according to the special public prosecutor, Vaibhav Bagade, the trial was already proceeding on day-to-day basis and that a maximum of 25-30 more witnesses would be examined by the prosecution. “According to the prosecutor, the trial should be reasonably expected to be concluded within a period of three months,” the court order read.

The court has posted the matter for recording evidence to September 12.

Meanwhile, the Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS), Mumbai, filed a report about the progress in investigation, stating that the senior inspector of police, ATS Aurangabad Unit, had tried to contact the parents, close relatives and neighbours of Nayeem as efforts to trace him, but none of the them had seen him.

Moreover, the report read, “Since an offence is registered at Raigarh Government Railway Police, a letter is sent to the to the senior inspector of police, Raigarh GRP, for making enquiries and arresting the accused against whom non-bailable warrant has been issued by the court.”

On August 24 Nayeem was being escorted by four West Bengal policemen in the Howrah-Mumbai Superfast Mail when he jumped off the train between Kharsiya and Shakti railway stations. After Nayeem’s escape, the Kolkata police lodged a complaint with the GRP at Raigarh.

One of the 22 accused in the arms haul case, Nayeem, was to be produced before the MCOCA court in the Arthur Road jail premises on August 26 for trial.

Nayeem was arrested in a case of crossing the border in West Bengal and was lodged in Kolkata’s Dum Dum jail since late 2006.

