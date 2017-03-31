Abolish State Legislative Council: BJP MLA Anil Gote

BJP MLA Anil Gote Thursday demanded the abolition of the State Legislative Council, evoking sharp reaction from the members of the House. “The state Assembly with 288 members is directly elected by the people. Why should a decision taken with majority in the Assembly have to get the nod from the council?” Gote asked. The members in the council are indirectly elected.

Referring to two debates held on the issue in the state Assembly in the early 1960s, he said: “The late Rambhau Mhalgi who was a veteran BJP politician had demanded the abolition of the council which he termed a concept introduced by the Britishers.” Citing Mhalgi’s speech, Gote said: “He had described the council as a historic accident and not a political philosophy.” Mhalgi was a member of the state Assembly and later a member of parliament in the Lok Sabha.

